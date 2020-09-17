This Saturday, Sept. 19 is World Cleanup Day, and the Friends of Crocheron and John Golden Park is celebrating by beautifying the Bayside green space.
The park cleanup marks the new organization’s second event, following its first cleanup on Aug. 30. Membership is not required to participate.
Volunteers will meet in the Crocheron parking lot at 215th Place between 33rd Road and 33rd Avenue.
The cleanup will take place in two sessions — the first will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the second will be 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations via email or Eventbrite for attendance are required.
Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and all participants are required to wear a mask. Masks will be available for those without appropriate face coverings. Cleaning supplies, such as gloves, trash grabbers and trash bags, will be provided.
In the event of poor weather, the cleanup will be postponed to Sunday, Sept. 20.
To register for the event, or for more information, contact group founder Jessica Burke at info@crocheronpark.org, or visit crocheronpark.org.
