It’s spring, which means it is It’s My Park season: The time of year neighborhood park enthusiasts team up with the city Parks Department to keep green spaces beautiful.
There are several events throughout Queens this coming week:
• Friday, May 21 at Queensbridge Park, located at Vernon Boulevard in Long Island City, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.;
• Saturday, May 22 at Crocheron Park, located at 214-41 34 Ave. in Bayside, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and
• Saturday, May 22 at Cunningham Park, located at Union Turnpike and 196th Street, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Volunteers will spread wood chips, mulch, weed and pick up litter throughout the parks.
Registration is not required; projects are open to the public and walk-ons are welcome. However, large groups of 10 or more are asked to register at nycgovparks.org/events/its_my_park_day.
For more details on It’s My Park day, visit the Parks website, or email itsmypark@cityparksfoundation.org,
