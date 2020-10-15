The Friends of Cunningham Park is celebrating It’s My Park Day on Saturday, Oct. 17 by beautifying the green space.
Beginning at Union Turnpike and 196th Street in Fresh Meadows, the advocate group will clean up debris and litter as well as plant fresh bulbs throughout the park. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and, in order to accommodate social distance guidelines, only 30 volunteers will be permitted to join.
For more information or to volunteer, visit friendsofcunninghampark.org or email event coordinator Kitty Azhar at greening.volunteers@gmail.com.
Also on It’s My Park Day, the Friends of Crocheron and John Golden Park in Bayside will be hosting a bulb planting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Registration is required and can be done by emailing info@crocheronpark.org. Volunteers are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes, long pants and old clothes.The group will meet in the 33rd Avenue parking lot next to the tennis courts. NYC Parks will determine the locations for the bulb plantings, but suggestions are welcome.
