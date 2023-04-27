With Cinco de Mayo just around the corner, Queens residents may be looking to take part in the festivities locally.
This year, Queens College’s Kupferberg Center for the Arts has you covered: On May 6, it will host its first-ever “Viva El Cinco de Mayo: Festival del Son” starting at 3 p.m.
Jon Yanofsky, director of the KCA, first saw headliner Mariachi Real De Mexico perform at Gantry State Park in Long Island City during one of the center’s outdoor concerts last summer. The group, led by Ramon Ponce, “was out in full regalia on a blazing hot summer day.”
“They just gave such an inspired program and performance — people dancing on the plaza, kids twirling with grandparents, it was just such a beautiful scene,” Yanofsky recalled.
“They usually get 200 or 300 people, Ponce told the Chronicle. “When we perform, we had about 1,200 people.”
Soon, Ponce and Yanofsky got to talking, and eventually, the idea for a Cinco de Mayo show was born as Ponce brought together a number of traditional Mexican musical groups to perform.
In addition to Mariachi Real De Mexico, the show’s acts include Ensamble Huasteco, Ballet Folklorico Mexicano and Tlen Huicani, the latter of which is celebrating its 50th anniversary and is arguably the world’s most famous Jarocho music ensemble. Ponce was particularly excited about that.
“I just think it’s going to be a feast for your eyes and your ears,” Yanofsky said. “There’ll be no option other than to be engaged.”
When he’s not playing guitar for Mariachi Real De Mexico, Ponce runs the Mariachi Academy of New York, where he teaches middle school-aged students how to play mariachi music — for free. Some of those students will be showing off their skills during next weekend’s show.
Yanofsky is optimistic that exposure from the show will bode well for the Mariachi Academy.
“[Ponce] has just committed so much energy and knowledge to pass on this art form,” he told the Chronicle. “I am hoping that people will become inspired and engaged to learn more about his program has educational initiatives.”
Promoting the genre with the general public is one of Ponce’s main goals for the show, as well, not only in hopes of preserving it, but simply sharing it.
“Everybody connects one way or another to our music,” he said. “You can see it — when people dance, you can feel it, and feel that connection.”
Both Yanofsky and Ponce were confident that next weekend’s program will be the first of many in years to come.
“I think we all have high hopes for how multifaceted it can grow,” Yanofsky said. “There could be a day where we have food trucks, with a whole outdoor component here on campus with interactive activities and more of a cultural celebration.
“There’s just a lot of potential — we’re really excited to plant the flag this year.”
Admission is $20 per person; Queens College students get 50 perecent off. Tickets and more information can be found at kupferbergcenter.org/event/cinco-de-mayo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.