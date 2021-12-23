Community Education Council 26 voted unanimously at its Dec. 16 online meeting to approve a resolution urging the Department of Education to reinstate academic screening in middle school admissions for the upcoming school year.
The resolution comes just two days after the DOE said it would continue to suspend its use of academic screens for a second year, in light of the limitations imposed on education during the pandemic. Calls for the program’s return are hardly new, though; parents had pushed for academic screening to resume well before the DOE announcement.
CEC 26 Treasurer Albert Suhu emphasized, in his view, just how urgent the resolution is.
“If we’re silent on this issue, this temporary suspension could well become permanent,” he said.
The resolution states that one of the main reasons the DOE suspended the program for the 2020-21 school year was the lack of numerical grades and state test scores in the spring prior, both crucial data points in screening. The resolution goes on to argue that since both were resumed in the spring of 2021, screening should be reinstated.
Whether the passage of CEC 26’s resolution will yield any action from the DOE is an open question.
Although it was not part of the resolution at hand, many expressed concerns regarding the DOE’s related decision to centralize the middle school admissions process, rather than to allow individual schools to decide whether to admit a student and fill their classes as they wish.
“There is great concern, devil in the details, that now, in terms of screening, that is going to all run through Central,” said Cathy Grodsky of the PTA Presidents’ Council. “I’m raising that red flag to CEC now.”
Further details on the matter are in the works, Community District 26 Superintendent Danielle Giunta said.
