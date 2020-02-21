CB 8’s frenzy for free reusable bags

In preparation for the plastic bag ban, which will go into effect on March 1, residents of Community Board 8’s district lined up at their Feb. 12 meeting for their complimentary reusable shopping bags.

“I really appreciate your enthusiasm for composting and these reusable bags, but please be respectful, please do not ask for a second bag as you look around there is not enough for everyone,” said Allie Gumas, the outreach coordinator for the Department of Sanitation, who admitted she and her partner underestimated the turnout for the Wednesday night CB 8 meeting.

Beginning in less than two weeks, city retailers can charge customers 5 cents for paper bags to replace plastic bags, which they can no longer provide for most users. The initiative aims to encourage customers to carry reusable bags when shopping, thus eliminating as much as possible the thin plastic film bags that can take up to 10,000 years to decompose, according to the Earth Policy Institute.

Gumas also reminded the meeting attendees that they can make further steps to reduce their carbon footprint by requesting brown compost bins from Sanitation. Residents can request an unlimited amount of brown bins to fit their needs.

“All that work is encouraging people to work with us and say, ‘What are you doing? How is my street looking that much better just from compost?’ We have the opportunity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Gumas.

For information on where to collect a reusable bag, a compost bin or on becoming more environmentally conscious, visit nyc.gov/composting.

In other board business, Co-chairperson of CB 8’s Queens Complete Count Committee Kevin Forrestal reminded the audience to be active participants in the upcoming Census count.

“They really encourage you to answer every question ... the more questions you don’t answer the more difficult it is for the Census Bureau to process the application,” said Forrestal.

“There’s a tipping point,” added Susie Tanenbaum of the Borough President’s Office. “They won’t tell us what it is, but if you don’t answer X amount of questions they won’t count your application.”

Queens residents can access the online questionnaire on the borough president’s website beginning March 12, but paper, telephone and in-person options are also available through April 1.

The Census asks multiple questions, including name, address, telephone number, gender, age and date of birth, how many people live in the home, whether one is an owner or renter, race and ethnicity.

“[Gender] is somewhat controversial because of all the questions about sexual identification, but right now we only have two choices. Like ethnicity, it’s up to you to identify what you are and there’s no way for them to check, so just answer honestly to what you believe you are,” said Forrestal. “The census is important, a huge amount of decisions are based upon it. $700 billion in funding is at stake, the number of congressmen we have, how our various communities are reported.”