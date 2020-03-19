Several parks will soon receive some revamping thanks to proposal approval from Community Board 8 at its Wednesday, March 11 meeting.
Chairperson Bhitihara Fulton presented the two multipart proposals that were discussed and approved by the Parks Committee at its Feb. 18 meeting, the first of which is to implement mini soccer fields at Fresh Meadows’ Utopia Playground, Kew Gardens Hills’ Pomonok Playground at PS 201 and Fresh Meadows Playground at PS 173.
“They all sit in an empty area of yard that’s not really being utilized,” said Fulton. “You can use them for soccer, but anyone can use it to play any kind of ball game that they wanted to.”
The projects are part of the New York City Soccer Initiative, which seeks to build 50 mini soccer pitches in all five boroughs over five years and provide free programming for children focused on promoting healthy eating habits, active living and mentorship. The fields will be acrylic, rather than Astroturf, grass or dirt and will not be regulated, meaning one group or organization cannot dominate the field by obtaining a permit or signing up for a time slot.
“How will they avoid conflict if there’s no permits, then?” a member inquired.
“It’s to get the neighborhood to come and play and play together, rather than one football club is going to dominate this one mini soccer field, because that’s what’s happening at other sports fields,” Fulton responded, explaining that one of the initiative’s goals is neighborhood inclusion.
The second proposal approved by the board was the Meadow Lake Northwest Path Project, which would “simplify and clarify existing pedestrian circulation, reduce the impacts of frequent flooding, improve entrances and the pedestrian bridges and create safe crossings at pedestrian vehicular intersections” at the Flushing Meadows Corona Park green space.
Fulton explained that one aspect of the plan would include the creation of bioswales along the sides of paths to reduce flooding, a problem the park frequently experiences.
“These bioswales would be basically a trough next to some of the parks and pathways ... and would be able to absorb water more quickly into the surface,” explained Fulton.
The approved plan also would see additional trees planted around the Meadow Lake area “to make it a lot more pleasant.”
In other board business, Chairperson of the Census 2020 Committee Kevin Forrestal reminded members that Census filing began as early as March 12, and will be completed online, in person or through the mail. Community Board 8 is hosting three days of Census assistance at its 197-15 Hillside Ave., Hollis office — March 25, 26 and 27 from noon to 8:30 p.m.
Acting Borough President Sharon Lee stopped by to reiterate the importance of participating in the Census, as well as voting in the many upcoming elections in 2020, beginning with the Queens borough president special election on March 24, which was canceled several days later amid COVID-19 concerns.
“If you don’t vote, unfortunately you just don’t matter,” reminded Lee.
