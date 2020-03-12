Community Board 7 voted affirmatively for two Board of Standards and Appeals applications at its Monday, March 9 meeting, and to increase the board’s in-house staff hours from part time to full time.
The first applicant sought a special permit to allow his 41-62 Bowne St., Flushing building to exceed its height restriction, despite not surpassing it.
“The reason why we’re here before you is because this is one of those cases where the zoning resolution requires the BSA just to confirm that the building is below the safe height determined by the Federal Aviation Administration. The building that we designed is below the FAA level,” said Mitchell Ross, counsel to the applicant.
The property lies within close proximity to LaGuardia Airport and falls within FAA jurisdiction over height restriction. Ross explained that despite meeting the requirements, the board’s approval is merely a formality that the applicant went through the appropriate channels.
“This was pretty straightforward ... they have all the requirements, they have FAA approval, Port Authority had no objections,” Rev. Richard McEachern said during the committee report, before the board voted unanimously to approve the special permit.
The second order of board business, to approve a proposed development of 33 two-family townhouses at 18-26/18-50 Bay Lane, Bayside site as well as a private road, caused a dispute between Chairperson Eugene Kelty and the applicant, particularly when the issue of parking was brought up.
“What worries me is private streets,” said Kelty. “If the Fire Department is signing off on this and saying they can’t park on the street, and that’s part of the requirement for a private street, my problem is on a Saturday or Sunday or holiday ... if they think the Fire Department is going to come in and do the recoursement action [write summonses], that’s not going to happen.”
Kelty suggested that the applicant needs to designate its own agency for keeping standing cars off the private road.
“There will be no parking signs posted in the development,” said applicant representative Adam Rothenberg,
“I have them in front of my house ... nice try, doesn’t work!” Kelty fired back.
The applicant reassured the board that there will be sufficient parking for all residents of the townhouses, and that he would look into supplying guests of the residents with guest parking passes at the suggestion of the board, something the developer’s plan did not originally include.
“I find it interesting about ... the [lack of the] affordable housing component. We got 300 people yelling and screaming at us last month with the exact same scenario ... maybe it’s the size of the project, maybe it’s the location of the project that the same rules didn’t have the same amount of muster from one month to the other,” said Vice Chairperson Chuck Apelian, referring to the protests that plagued the board’s hearings on the Special Flushing Waterfront District in February, which the members voted to approve.
After the deliberation, 32 members of the board voted to approve the development, with one member choosing to abstain.
The meeting ended with a final vote — CB 7 voted unanimously in favor of the proposal to increase in-house staff hours from part time to full time as needed, at the request of the Office of Management and Budget.
