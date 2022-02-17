Community Board 8 voted unanimously at its Feb. 9 meeting to write a letter opposing state legislation authorizing the expansion of accessory dwelling units.
The move comes less than a week after neighboring Community Board 11 voted to formally oppose the same legislation. Community District 8 — like CD 11 — has an immense amount of single-family zoning, though to a lesser extent.
“If done with a surgical scalpel, [development] may make sense,” said CB 8 Area 3 Chair Kevin Forrestal. “But to say that every R1 and R2 neighborhood can have at least one and up to four to five additional buildings built on it ... It’s gone from a reasonably tight control to laissez faire.”
The board’s letter will condemn Assembly Bill 4854 and Senate bills 4547 and 7574, which would allow for residents to build ADUs on their property, regardless of any existing zoning laws that would prevent them from doing so. Building those structures would be limited only by regulations deemed necessary to protect the health and safety of those inhabiting them.
CB 8’s letter will also come out against Gov. Hochul’s legislation that would require cities to permit ADU development within a half-mile radius of commuter and long-distance rail systems.
Many in favor of the legislation argue that paving the way for more residences will help combat the city’s housing shortage and high level of homelessness. Since the bills would allow for basement and attic apartments to exist legally, proponents say those units would be better regulated.
The opposition, however, contends that allowing for ADUs would threaten residents’ quality of life, as their communities might become denser.
Many against the legislation, like Forrestal, also argue that simply having more housing will not solve homelessness; those units need to be affordable — not at market-rate prices.
“In my view, I don’t think you’re going to end up with a substantially larger number of affordable housing — or even housing,” he told the Chronicle.
