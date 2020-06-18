In response to protests against police brutality across the country, Community Board 8 released a unanimous resolution stating solidarity with the activists while also claiming support for local police at its June 10 meeting.
The resolution, submitted by Marc Haken, referred to Queens as a “mosaic of different races, religions, ethnicity and creeds,” reflected through the district’s own 50-member board.
The board noted that many of the residents of the community it represents have participated in peaceful protests in recent weeks, including some of its own members — Chairperson Martha Taylor attended state Sen. John Liu’s (D-Bayside) “Let Us Breathe” march to Queens Borough Hall on June 4.
The resolution noted that it opposes police brutality but it continues to support its local police officers.
“Be it resolved that as a Community Board we condemn and will NOT tolerate any forms of racism as well as unchallenged brutality/aggression by law enforcement and/or institutions, especially against the Black and Brown community,” the resolution read. “Be it resolved that we support peaceful protests and demonstrations and condemn the actions of those who seek to use this as an opportunity to conceal their illegal activities.”
The community board also noted that it fully supports legislation that would work toward racial equality. Some measures have already been implemented in recent weeks, such as the repeal of Civil Rights Law 50-a, which had prevented the public from accessing police, FDNY and correction officer records relating to alleged misconduct. Additionally, Gov. Cuomo signed laws that ban the use of chokeholds, name the state attorney general as special prosecutor to investigate killings by officers and make it a crime to file false race-based reports with 911.
“In light of what is going on in the country and around the world, I think the resolution speaks for itself,” said District Manager Marie Adam-Ovide. “Community Board 8 and staff will continue to work and maintain a good relationship with the community and the police.”
