At its last meeting before summer vacation, Community Board 8 unanimously voted in favor of the city’s plan to make transit stations and systems more accessible.
Through the Elevate Transit: Zoning for Accessibility plan, the MTA would work with developers to implement ADA-compliant upgrades to transit stations in surrounding areas. When an appropriate site is developed, space would be reserved in the form of an easement for the MTA to build a station elevator, or stairs or passageways to reduce crowding in the future.
“We would like it to be that a subway ride should be equal and have equity for everyone,” MTA Community Affairs Director Lucille Songhai told the board June 9. “So a lot of times our disabled community tells us that a subway ride or a transit ride that might only take a few minutes for other folks, for them takes hours because they’re not able to access an accessible station. We want to cut that so that everyone has an equal chance to ride our system the same.”
According to Songhai, 5.6 percent of all Queens residents have an ambulatory disability, 6.5 percent are children under the age of 5 and 14.7 percent are over the age of 64. All those populations, as well as those who are temporarily injured, would benefit from the upgrades, she said.
For Community District 8, the city Planning Department intends to tackle its five subway stations: Jamaica and 179th Street, 169th Street, Parsons Boulevard, Sutphin Boulevard, and Briarwood and Van Wyck Boulevard. Today, only the Jamaica and 179th Street station is fully ADA-compliant.
In higher density districts than CD 8, such as Long Island City, a second part of ZFA includes an expanded transit improvement bonus program that would give developers a zoning benefit for planning station access upgrades.
Also at the Wednesday meeting, CB 8 approved two other zoning changes: the Citywide Hotel Text Amendment, which would require a City Planning Commission special permit for new and enlarged hotels, motels, tourist cabins and boatels in some districts, and the Health and Fitness Text Amendment, which would eliminate the special permit that is required for gyms, spas and licensed massage therapy businesses.
The hotel text amendment caused some uncertainty with the board members initally, who wondered whether it would allow more hotel development in their neighborhoods, an idea many weren’t fond of following the Fresh Meadows Wyndham Gardens Hotel’s use as a transition home for the formerly incarcerated.
“In the past two years hotels have been used in large parts to house homeless families,” said board member Douglas Sherman. “With your proposal, with everything you’re saying, why would any community support the development of new hotels knowing they could be used for a purpose of housing temporarily as opposed to tourism?”
City Planner Scott Solomon assured CB 8 that the text amendment would actually give residents more power over hotel development — if passed, hotel proposals would be subject to public review even if they comply with an area’s zoning. Right now, they are not.
