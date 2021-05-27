The Community Board 8 hierarchy will remain the same for another two years.
At its May 19 meeting, the board swiftly voted to reappoint its executive board members to their positions for another term: Martha Taylor as chairperson, Michael Hannibal as first vice chairperson, Seymour Schwartz as second vice chairperson, Mary Maggio as third vice chairperson, Carolyn Brown as executive secretary and Harbachan Singh as treasurer.
The nominating committee had revealed its unanimous picks at the April 14 meeting. The full community board accepted the choices without opposition.
“There were no other nominations; therefore it was an uncontested election,” said committee member Kevin Forrestal.
Brown, in her role as secretary, cast the single vote for the nominated slate.
“I thank you all. I thank you all for the executive board for your cooperation and we really appreciate it, so thank you very much,” said Taylor.
— Katherine Donlevy
