Community Board 8 voted to approve both its capital and expense fiscal year 2022 budget priorities on Oct. 14. But there may not have been much point.
“We’re not going to get any money anyway,” Chairperson Martha Taylor said.
The board’s budget director, Marc Haken, noted that the wish lists were essentially the same as the previous year’s with little changes. The only change to the expense budget request was to include programming to address HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases, which the board rated as its 10th priority of the 24 items.
“We put in an item having to do with COVID-19 because it’s important,” Haken said.
The board’s highest priority on its expense budget was to increase Department of Environmental Protection personnel for sewer and water main maintenance and catch basin cleanup. Some areas in the district had bioswales installed in an effort to reduce flooding, but the board complained at its last meeting that the process had been taking too long. The members sent a letter to the DEP Sept. 9 asking for bioswale construction along 167th Street, which began in June, to finally be completed.
The board addressed another stormwater initiative in its second expense budget priority — funding for a Greenstreets program along 69th, 67th and 64th avenues. The gardens would beautify the streets in addition to acting as cost-effective stormwater capture systems. The board also asked for funding for portable water trucks that would water newly planted trees throughout the neighborhoods.
The capital budget request included 40 items, which Haken said are the same as the previous year’s.
“There were one or two items that were completed or that were underway and they were taken off our priorities and put onto ‘continuous support’ on the back, but basically it’s the same,” he said. The capital request included 13 continuous support items.
The highest capital priority the board listed was providing tablets or iPads with internet access to all students who need them. The members made six other Department of Education budget requests, including replacing cafeteria tables and auditorium seats at PS 26, upgrading the library and science lab at PS 173 and turning the teacher’s cafeteria into a classroom at MS 216.
The board requested funding for nine Department of Parks and Recreation items, the most for any city agency. Some projects included adding a new aerator system at Captain Tilly Park, rebuilding the bridge over Flushing Creek in Flushing Meadows Corona Park and redesigning the Robert A. Van Wyck playground to replace one basketball court with a tennis court. The board also seeks to build an environmental center in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
Only one board member voted to disapprove the budgets. Susan Cleary questioned why the Area 1, or Kew Gardens Hills, subgroup hadn’t met to discuss the items.
“That has nothing to do with me. That has to do with you and the area chair, Susan,” Haken said.
Interim Area 1 Chairperson Mitch Lisker stated that the group would have a Zoom meeting in the near future. The budget requests passed despite Cleary’s vote.
