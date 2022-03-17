Community Board 7 voted March 14 in favor of a 20-year extension for a variance for the Exxon gas station at 150-65 Cross Island Pkwy., among other business. First Vice Chair Chuck Apelian presided over the meeting, as Chair Gene Kelty came late from the Borough Board meeting.
Kevin Shields, who sits on the Land Use Committee, said the panel recently OK’d the extension unanimously. After a brief presentation from Sandy Anagnostou, representing the station’s architectural firm, the board approved the variance for the gas station; the plan is the same as it was 20 years ago.
Following some announcements from the district’s elected officials’ offices, Maria Bolonas from the mayor’s Community Affairs Unit responded to a complaint regarding excessive noise in Whitestone. According to her, there have been numerous complaints of loud music from groups of cars. Board member Kim Cody, a Whitestone resident and president of the Greater Whitestone Taxpayers Civic Association, reported that the 109th Precinct is aware of the issue, and that the noise is apparently coming from the Bronx.
— Sophie Krichevsky
