Community Board 7 on Monday approved the School Construction Authority’s pending acquisition of St. Agnes Academic High School in College Point so it can be converted to a 659-seat public high school.
Though the plan was passed overwhelmingly, the discussion was hardly without controversy. While much of that stemmed from the lack of information available about the project at this time, some members of the board’s Education Committee had been under the impression that the public could comment on the project through June. Because of that and in light of outstanding questions on the project, the committee had opted not to vote on the issue when it met last month.
So when Andrea Bender, vice president for external affairs at the SCA, informed the board Monday night that the public comment period closes Jan. 18 — and that it would therefore need to vote — some members were taken aback.
“There was not one person there who was opposed to this, because we know the school is needed,” Education Committee Chair Arlene Fleischman said. Referring to Ben Goodman, an external affairs manager for the SCA, she continued, “He really let us believe that there was so many more meetings going to be held to discuss the design stages.”
That seemed to rehash some old wounds, particularly surrounding the school proposed for Water’s Edge Drive in Bay Terrace in 2021.
“When we did the school over in Bay Terrace, [the SCA] said they wouldn’t give us any answers until they gave it to the councilperson. And you know when we were told what went on? December of that year,” Chair Gene Kelty said. “We have to keep asking them to tell us what’s going on ... The School Construction Authority never comes back to us and tells us anything until the entire [City] Council has voted on it, the mayor has approved it, then we get all the information later on.”
Bender said designs are not available because the SCA does not design buildings until an acquisition is approved. “Otherwise, we might be wasting millions of dollars on a design for a site that doesn’t get approved,” she explained.
But First Vice Chair Chuck Apelian wasn’t buying it.
“I’m in the business — you don’t buy a piece of property without having some preliminary design to know whether or not the site is suitable,” he said. “To be told this over and over again by your group is just insulting to our intelligence.”
Bender was able to provide some updated information on the project, though. As the Chronicle previously reported, the school’s convent had been torn down by the Diocese of Brooklyn, who is assisting the owner, the Sisters of St. Dominic of Amityville, with the sale; no one had known why it had been demolished. Bender said Monday night that the site will be used as an outdoor recreation area.
Since the plan is to use the existing building, some board members had been confused as to why the project would not be complete until 2026. Bender said the SCA is looking to do a “gut rehab” on the building. She still needed to confirm, however, whether an elevator would be added; questions about traffic during construction still remain.
