During a four-hour meeting Monday night, Community Board 7 voted to approve a proposal for a new, 696-seat elementary school in Flushing and plans to redo the seawall and rip-rap along the MacNeil Park waterfront. The panel also voted against a plan for a seven-story residential building in Flushing.
Before the board took up any of those agenda items, though, Borough President Donovan Richards made an appearance, and spoke at length about the state of the College Point sewer project, among other things. Noting that capital projects of the sort are “always painful,” Richards said he and Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) have worked to improve the quality-of-life issues the work has caused.
But James Cervino, the board’s environmental chair, was not having it.
“We’ve been asking for the same questions to be answered every week, every taskforce meeting, and nothing gets done — other than the illegal dumping and the illegal transfer station that was operating on a private property,” he said. “Not to mention that if this were in any other neighborhood, Borough President, this would not happen ... “So yeah, we’re applauding that we’re finally getting the proper stormwater drainage and the proper system put in, but at what cost to the community?”
The work proposed for MacNeil Park is a continuation of the seawall that was recently completed on the western end of the beach; the plan the board approved Monday night will allow for the eastern interior seawall to be built. Some of the stairs to the beach will also be replaced, all while preserving the look and feel of the existing infrastructure. Though the plans included improvements to the kayak launch, Parks Committee Chair Matt Silverstein pointed out that the board does “not really have funding” for that. At the same time, given that more work will need to be done on the park’s sewer outfall soon, there was a concern that the improved launch may be damaged. Members are still looking to find a temporary solution.
The board was less enthused by a proposal for a seven-story residential building at 141-10 and 141-12 32 Ave. in Flushing. Some were concerned that the building’s narrow entrance would make it inaccessible to the FDNY in case of an emergency. The applicant noted, however, that the FDNY had signed off on the plan.
Still, others had doubts about the traffic issues the building might pose. Board member John Park said he passes the site regularly. “Only for four or five cars [each traffic] signal,” he said. “If this building comes out, that’s big trouble.”
There were fewer objections, on the other hand, to a proposal for a new elementary school at 45th Avenue and Colden Street. The building would be four-stories tall. There were some concerns about traffic there, too, and some thought a recess for buses and cars on 45th Avenue would be appropriate. Much like in December, when the board discussed plans for a high school in College Point, members expressed concern about the way the School Construction Authority tends to operate. Members insisted that the agency keep them in the loop about this particular project, voting to approve it with overwhelming support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.