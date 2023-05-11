During an uncharacteristically short meeting Monday night, Community Board 7 voted to approve a 10-year variance extension for a Flushing gas station, doing so with 37 in favor and three opposed.
The gas and auto repair business in question is a Mobil station at 147-10 Northern Blvd., and is owned by a company known as “Global.” The owners applied for a variance extension for two to 10 years after its old one expired in April 2014.
The fact that the variance was nearly 10 years overdue was perhaps the biggest concern among board members, Kim Cody being among them. “A mistake is four, five years,” he said. “Ten years for somebody not to look at the records of this location is ridiculous.”
A representative for the owner acknowledged the shortcoming and did not make excuses; she said fines had been paid. Some remediation work to clean an old oil spill was completed, too, she said. The application also proposed the addition of a handicap parking spot so as to be ADA-compliant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.