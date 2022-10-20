Community Board 7 discussed its capital and expense budget for the upcoming fiscal year, its social media presence and two Board of Standards and Appeals items at its Oct. 17 meeting, among other things.
Though CB 7 did not make publicly available the figures nor all of the items included in its budget request, board members did talk about some of it during Monday’s meeting. Chair Gene Kelty noted that infrastructure to help lessen the effects of storms was one of the budget’s top priorities; he did not, however, get into specifics.
Among the other funding priorities in the request is financial support for the 109th Precinct of the NYPD. Several members said not only during budget discussions, but throughout the meeting, that the 109th Precinct has the highest crime rate in the city.
All three categories of the budget plan — capital projects, expenses and continued support — passed.
The board also approved two BSA items: an application to enlarge an existing one-family home and a variance extension for a Flushing gas station.
The house in question is located at 40-01 169 St. The homeowners want to expand the building significantly; in doing so, it would extend onto a mapped, but unbuilt street, known as Station Road. The property already extends onto Station Road. After the applicant clarified that the house would remain a one-family home, the board approved the plan without issue.
The gas station with an accompanying convenience store on Horace Harding Expressway between Kissena Boulevard and 154th Place has operated there for more than 60 years, albeit with different gas companies over time. Now a BP station, a 10-year variance had been granted for the site nine years ago. Seeing as there were no changes to the station and Department of Buildings records showed no open issues, the board approved the extension.
The board also announced that it has launched a Facebook page in order to more easily share information. It can be found at facebook.com/cb07queens.
