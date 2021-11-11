Community Board 7 members debated Nov. 8 whether to approve a developer’s request for a special permit to exceed maximum height zoning standards, with the majority ultimately voting in favor of the applicant 31-17.
The proposed 16-story building, located at 133-25 37 Ave. in Downtown Flushing, would include residential and hotel units and falls within the flight obstruction area for LaGuardia Airport.
At the top of the meeting, Chairperson Gene Kelty asserted that the board would only be voting on whether the applicant met all FAA standards for approval.
Zoning allows for 195-feet-tall buildings in the area, but Federal Aviation Administration regulations allow for buildings as tall as 234 feet, which is the height of the proposed building.
“This has nothing to do with the project itself — how high it is, how wide it is, the number of units or stuff like that,” Kelty said, adding that everything about the application was as-of-right except for its height because the building falls in the direct path of the airport.
Several board members, however, felt that voting against the application provided an opportunity for community members to take a stand against over development in the neighborhood.
“This is an opportunity to vote no and just make a statement. That’s the way I see it,” said Nick Corrado. “I understand all the facts, but without getting into the specifics, it’s a chance to say, ‘You know what? No, stop building these buildings bigger.’”
“This is an opportunity to say that we can’t have these huge buildings coming into our communities and more and more people living in our communities without associating community resources, without places for people to hang out, without more things that we need to create a real community,” agreed Cody Herrmann.
Other board members argued that the community board is just an advisory panel and could not stop overdevelopment from coming into the community. Others added that their role in the evening’s discussion was to weigh whether the applicant followed city guidelines, not to decide if the project should be allowed.
