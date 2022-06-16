Monday night’s Community Board 11 meeting tied up some loose ends ahead of its summer recess as members heard the latest on police activity in the area, provided updates on numerous ongoing projects and approved a street co-naming in honor of the Rev. Samuel B. Joubert Sr., among other business.
Officer Luigi Galano of the NYPD’s 111th Precinct responded to reports of homeless people at several spots along Northern Boulevard, but did not say what prompted those complaints. He added that officers had recently removed a homeless encampment near 212-06 Northern Blvd.
When asked about what becomes of the homeless people the NYPD removes from the area, Galano said officers try to encourage them to accept help and go to a shelter or, when necessary, to be taken to a hospital for evaluation and social services, but that often the offer is declined. As for where someone may be placed, Galano said that depends on the person’s needs, and it may or may not be in the district.
Galano also noted a rise in complaints of illegal overnight truck parking. The office of Councilmember Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens) said it has been working to address the issue, and that Lee recently introduced legislation to combat it. Lee’s office added it is hosting a paper-shredding event June 18 at Cunningham Park.
Third Vice Chair Henry Euler reported the Board of Standards and Appeals recently approved a variance for the BP station at 218-01 Northern Blvd., with conditions. The same is expected of two more in August, at 35-04 Bell Blvd. and 204-12 Northern Blvd. CB 11 previously approved all three.
Euler added that Borough President Donovan Richards approved the rezoning of Douglaston restaurant Mizumi, despite the board’s vehement disapproval last month; he did not approve the expansion of the four adjacent businesses.
The board also voted to co-name 206th Street between 48th Avenue and Northern Boulevard for Joubert, who served at Bayside’s Community Baptist Church for 47 years and was president of both the Bayside and Vicinity Interfaith Interracial Improvement Council and the Bayside NAACP chapter.
