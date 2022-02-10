State legislation regarding the expansion of accessory dwelling units — regardless of existing, local zoning limitations — was front and center at Feb. 7’s Community Board 11 meeting.
Much the same as its Government Affairs Committee, which met Jan. 27, the board was largely opposed to the legislation, and voted in favor of the committee’s resolution against it, 33-3, with two abstentions and two presents.
The resolution represents the board’s formal opposition to the legislation in question, Assembly Bill 4854 and Senate bills 4547 and 7574. It also opposes parts AA and EE of S8006/A9006, the bill that enacts legislation necessary for the state’s education, labor, housing and family assistance budget.
While part AA is quite similar to the existing Senate and Assembly bills on ADUs, if passed, part EE would enshrine into law what Gov. Hochul had proposed during the State of the State address: to require cities to allow for the development of ADUs within a half-mile radius of commuter and long-distance rail systems.
Proponents of the bills argue that permitting more ADUs — in spite of zoning regulations that currently prevent them from being built — will help to solve the city’s homelessness problem. By making it possible for more ADUs to exist legally, it is believed that the government will be able to better regulate the safety and health concerns that characterize many of the current, illegal units, the most prominent example of which are basement apartments.
Opponents, on the other hand, say that allowing for more ADUs will make neighborhoods denser and therefore threaten their quality of life.
Many CB 11 members expressed the latter sentiment in the panel’s discussion of the resolution. The concerns regarding quality of life were largely related to the effects of a denser population.
“What about the excessive stress on our schools and our transportation?” asked board member Rosemarie Guidice.
The board’s resolution addresses that very point when it says, “Each of these proposed efforts do not have any provisions to address an increase in infrastructure that would be necessary for such a large density increase such as alleviating District 26’s already overcrowded schools, an increase in Sanitation pickup capability, or sewer discharge among other issues.”
On top of those concerns, many board members were troubled by the bills’ ability to supersede home rule, particularly as it pertains to zoning laws.
“We had no input into how these bills were formulated, and that’s very unfair,” said Third Vice Chair Henry Euler, who, in large part, authored the resolution. “They should start at the grassroots level and talk to the public and to the community boards, civic associations, local elected officials — that’s where it should start.”
Some members seemed worried by the resolution’s approach to the housing crisis.
“These houses would obviously be market rate, and they’re not going to solve the housing shortage on their own,” said board member Ben Turner. “But at the same time, if it’s a question of supply and demand, anything that we can do to increase the housing supply — theoretically, at least — is going to help reduce costs over the long run.”
While Turner ultimately voted in favor of the resolution, his fellow board member John Kelly did not.
“I was able to buy my single-family house a while ago, and with the market rates now, I don’t think I would afford it. So I’m sort of wondering if what we’re voting for here would exclude me from this community,” the lifelong Community District 11 resident said. “How many people even on the community board have a million and a half dollars to buy a house in today’s climate? It might exclude a lot of us from this community.”
Though numerous members expressed sympathy toward the need for affordable housing, they did so with the caveat that, in their view, the apartments created by these bills would not truly be affordable.
“I believe that the housing crisis here in New York is really understated by a lot of us — it’s just a huge, huge problem. And even with that, I still don’t think this bill is a good idea,” said Chair Michael Budabin. “We’re not doing anything comprehensive here in the city to solve this major, major problem. And the idea that this is somehow a solution? I just don’t think it is.”
In other board business, the members voted in favor of a resolution to send a letter to elected officials urging them to oppose state legislation that would move special needs impartial hearings from the state’s Department of Education to the city’s Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings.
It was also announced that the application deadline for the Homeowners Assistance Fund, through which New York homeowners are eligible to apply for up to $50,000 in Covid-19 relief, has been extended through Feb. 18.
The board will vote on new chair and vice chairs at its next meeting, Budabin said.
