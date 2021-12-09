The city Department of Transportation had asked for bike lane recommendations by November, but Community Board 11 decided it was not enough time for the panel to adequately decide what the best options for its neighborhood would be.
“The goal, as always, has been safety and equity for all our community, all the users of our streets,” said Victor Dadras, CB 11’s Transportation Committee chairperson, before imploring residents to submit their own concerns to the board. “We want your comments on how best to implement the bike lanes, how best to make the streets safer. That’s what we’re looking for.”
Dadras clarified that comments simply refuting the need for cycling lanes are not helpful to the panel’s mission. Suggestions on where bike lanes work are what the committee is searching for.
The committee will vote on its recommendations Dec. 16 and will bring them to the full board for a vote in January before sending them off to the DOT.
CB 11 has done extensive work to fully scrutinize the proposed expanded bicycle network in the district. Dadras had split the committee to form a subcommittee, which has created its own 44-page analysis and breakdown of what the DOT’s proposal would mean for the district.
According to Dadras, the committees have found the proposal to be unsatisfactory.
“There are 11 proposed routes in this network, as DOT proposed them,” he explained. “There were no protected lanes and there was no loss of parking. They proposed 11 routes consisting of what they call “class 2 lanes,” which are just striped lanes on the street, or shared, which our committee has discussed at length and decided are not actually safe. They just painted an arrow with a bike in the existing driving lane, so we’ve looked at this very carefully.”
Dadras pointed to the proposed 35th Avenue bike lane as one route that the committee does not support.
The committee considered proposing a route on 33rd Avenue as an alternative to 35th Avenue, but decided not to pursue it after civic associations and neighbors “strongly argued against” the idea.
Janet McEneaney, a former member of CB 11, spoke during the public portion of the meeting to object to the 33rd Avenue alternative route. She argued that the traffic surrounding PS 159 on the corner of the avenue and the Clearview service road caused by parents is so significant and disruptive that a bicycle lane would be “dangerous and inappropriate.”
“You can watch every type of traffic and pedestrian infraction possible during these times. It’s really like the Wild West,” McEneaney said, inviting the board members to sit on her porch across the street from the school and observe the chaos.
McEneaney added that she believes the community board should be doing a better job of alerting its neighbors to plans such as the proposed bike lanes.
“We’re not talking about whether there ought to be bike lanes anymore, but we should be talking about where they’re going to be and whether we’ve adequately and timely notified the people who’d be affected by them,” she said.
