Community Board 11 shot down two Uniform Land Use Review Procedure zoning applications at its meeting Monday night as it elected a new executive board, which will be led by incoming Chair Paul DiBenedetto.
The first was an application for a commercial overlay district at 189-10 Northern Blvd. in Auburndale, which would allow the applicant to develop a three-story mixed-use building that would include commercial offices and a community facility.
The proposal was particularly controversial because, as Flushing land use and zoning expert Paul Graziano said Monday, when Auburndale was rezoned in 2010, the city opted not to put commercial overlays on that stretch of Northern Boulevard because the community objected to it, due to a desire to keep Auburndale residential.
But to Auburndale Improvement Association President Henry Euler, who was elected second vice chair of CB 11 Monday, the issue is ultimately about having a say in what is built in the community.
“Once the zoning change to establish a commercial overlay is approved, any building conforming to the new overlay designation could be built on this block, as of right at any time without public review,” he said. “The people in the community don’t want an overlay. All they want is the ability to comment when something has been built so that it doesn’t impact negatively upon them.”
Using that logic, Graziano likened the proposal to the Mizumi restaurant overlay in Douglaston. But not everyone agreed; board member George Hadjiconstantinou argued that situation differed due to its proximity to parkland.
“This is a commercial thoroughfare already,” he said. “I’m not really sure why we should stand in the way of this.”
Fellow board member Stephan Popa noted that the proposed changes to the Queens Bus Network could mean more foot traffic nearby, which could be a factor. Ultimately, the board voted against the plan 27-10.
The other proposal called for the demapping of 43rd Avenue between 222nd and 223rd streets to remove a retaining wall, which illegally extends onto city property by 5 to 10 feet. While the applicant’s legal representative from Ackerman LLP argued that a demapping would allow for compliance, board members were not convinced. George Mihaltses, who lives a block away from the house in question, was particularly frustrated, noting the wall took years to build, and that the materials blocked the sidewalk throughout that period.
“This is not something that was done innocently. The property owner and applicant knowingly constructed a retaining wall that is significantly outside of their property line,” he said. “If this is allowed, it also sets a terrible precedent.”
DiBenedetto agreed. “You can’t reward someone for what they did there — rebuild it all within the property line,” he said. “You don’t need to change [the maps].”
The board agreed —it voted unanimously against the plan.
In addition to electing DiBenedetto and Euler, the board once again tapped Victor Dadras to serve as its first vice chair. Fleur DeMartino was elected to the board for the first time, defeating Eileen Miller for third vice chair by one vote.
