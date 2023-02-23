Douglaston’s Bernie Haber was former Borough President Sidney Leviss’ first appointment to the newly minted Community Planning Board 11, as it was known back in 1969.
Fifty-three years later, the city’s longest-serving community board member has opted not to reapply for his seat: Haber will retire from CB 11 when his term expires in March.
Asked about his decision, Haber said with a chuckle, “Well, I’m 94 years old. That’s pretty old.” Later, he added, “I think 94 years is enough to retire — I mean, there’s not much more I could actively add to the board at this point. [Let’s] get somebody younger on.”
During his 30 years as the board’s chair — preceded only by future Borough President Claire Shulman — Haber, a civil engineer by trade and a former Air Force lieutenant colonel, championed land use, zoning and transportation issues in the community, and fought hard to preserve the character of the area. One of his earliest and most treasured accomplishments is the panel’s successful campaign to widen Northern Boulevard between Douglaston Parkway and the city line to ease traffic. The design was later replicated across all 12 miles of Northern Boulevard.
Under Haber’s tutelage, CB 11 urged the city to acquire the properties along Udalls Cove as well as along Alley Pond Park, and was able to secure the lion’s share of those (Haber said he hopes the board will work to attain the last of them). The remaining private property bordering Alley Pond Park was at the center of discussion surrounding the Mizumi restaurant rezoning this fall, of which Haber was a strong adversary.
Since term limits for the city’s community boards went into effect in April 2019, members being appointed or reappointed can only serve four two-year terms. Though Haber was eligible for a final, two-year stint, his departure represents one of the first of many to come among the city’s longtime board members.
During the Mizumi conflict, Haber’s memory of past development proved to be vital. Because of cases like that, he is concerned that community boards’ institutional knowledge will fade. “The historical memory is going to start disappearing,” he said.
But Haber is not going very far: He intends to continue serving on CB 11 committees, like the Landmarks Committee. “So long as I’m around here, I want to make sure that houses are conforming to landmark requirements.”
