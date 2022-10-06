“I gotta say, it feels like we’re putting the ‘community’ back in ‘community board’ tonight,” Michael Budabin, chair of Community Board 11, said at this week’s meeting, the first in-person one since early 2020 and his first since becoming chair.
Indeed, board members and area residents seemed pleasant as they sipped coffee over talk of education, safety and other issues during Monday night at Bayside’s Korean Community Services — save for some heated discussion over the City Council’s approval of a commercial overlay at Douglaston’s Mizumi restaurant [see separate story].
District Manager Joe Marziliano announced that Capt. John Portalatin, commanding officer of the NYPD’s 111th Precinct, has left the command. He added that he and Budabin, along with the precinct’s community council, would begin the search for a new commanding officer the following day. Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone), who was in attendance Monday evening, told the Chronicle that Portalatin was transferred to the 110th Precinct.
In other safety-related news, Justin Chew, who chairs the board’s Education Committee, said he and the rest of the panel had penned a letter to the Department of Education asking how it intends to stop the flow of weapons into area schools, in light of this spring’s two shootings near Cardozo and Francis Lewis high schools. The board approved the letter unanimously.
Those high schools, state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) reminded the audience, remain overcrowded, as do their Northeast Queens peers. Therefore, he said, there is an urgent need to build another high school in the area, one made even more urgent since his bill to reduce class sizes was signed by Gov. Hochul. Part of the challenge, Liu said, lies in finding the space to build a new school, though he said he would like to put it somewhere in Community District 11; he’s open to suggestions.
Other school construction projects have dragged on. Board member C. Omarr Evans said that scaffolding went up along the side of PS 31 in Bayside years ago; parents were told that there’s ongoing litigation between the construction company and the scaffolding company. Meanwhile, the necessary repairs have not been completed, which led to damage to the gym floor and, during the recent bout of rain, to the school’s award-winning technology lab.
“I feel like these children have been robbed of so much in their academic process,” Evans said, calling on the board to act.
