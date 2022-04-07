Community Board 11 welcomed its newly appointed members at its April 4 meeting, during which it discussed the details of the recent Bayside shooting involving squatters, as well as updates to major state transportation projects in the area.
Officials from both the New York Police Department and the Department of Buildings got the audience up to speed on the investigation of 208-16 38 Ave., the site of a March 19 house party, outside of which a teenager was shot.
As the Chronicle previously reported, that brought to a head ongoing concerns that squatters had been renting out the foreclosed house on AirBnb. Police continue to investigate the shooting, in which one person was wounded.
The meeting detailed a presentation given to the Transportation Committee regarding a major construction project in Community District 11: In addition to several improvements to the Grand Central Parkway between Union Turnpike and Commonwealth Boulevard over the Cross Island Parkway, an auxiliary lane will be added going east on the Long Island Expressway between the Clearview Expressway and Springfield Boulevard. On top of that, the Oceania Street Bridge will be replaced.
All construction is expected to be completed in 2027.
And while the district has a long road ahead, Transportation Committee Chair Victor Dadras was excited about the update. “[The New York State Department of Transportation has] been working hard on this for several years,” he said. “We felt as a committee that it was a successful design proposal, and that they had addressed the issues we raised years ago.”
Overall, the project aims to reduce congestion on the LIE, improve road geometry and make roads safer. The plan aims to achieve that in part by making acceleration and deceleration lengths longer and improve the merge at Exit 29.
That is also of chief concern in the Oceania Street Bridge redesign. Whereas now, the deck has three lanes in total, one of which is a left turn lane for both sides of the road, the plan proposes that there be four lanes. It also calls for a bike lane separate from vehicular traffic, which it borders now, as well as for redoing the sidewalks so that they are ADA-compliant.
To replace the fencing that currently separates it from the residential area, the LIE will be lined with noise barriers between the Clearview Expressway and Springfield Boulevard. The existing lights along those service roads will also be replaced.
The project will, however, result in 190 trees being taken down in the area. Though those trees are slated to be replaced and roughly 10 more will be added, some community members voiced concerns about what trees are going in their place.
Dadras said, however, that the point had been mentioned during the committee meeting.
“[Committee member] Joan Garippa specifically mentioned to take a measurement of the inches of the trees, so we don’t get small saplings replacing mature trees, but that we try to get more mature replacement trees for the community,” he said.
