Community Board 11 didn’t let stay-at-home mandates slow down its regularly scheduled agenda — the members met for their monthly public hearing on April 6 by using Zoom.
“We’re staying open, we’re staying functioning for all of you and for the community,” said newly appointed Chairperson Mike Budabin, who took the position at the March meeting after beating incumbent Eileen Miller in a close vote, 18-17.
Budabin described the meeting as “bare-boned” to ensure the board members could get the hang of the teleconferencing platform. Board business will continue to be conducted through Zoom until the mandates limiting gatherings outside the home are lifted.
The board voted unanimously to temporarily suspend the requirement in its bylaws to mail hard copy notices and upcoming meeting agendas to board members and to instead distribute the information through email, with exceptions for two board members who do not communicate through email.
“Sending out a hard copy meeting list to all board members would require more time spent in our CB 11 office for our staff and we obviously want to keep them as safe as possible,” said Budabin.
The measure will carry through May and June, at which point it will be revisited to either continue the suspension or revert back to hard copy, depending on the pandemic climate.
Bernard Haber, co-chairperson of the Landmarks Committee, briefly updated the members on the results of its March 17 session, which marked the board’s first video conference meeting — the applicant of 265 Park Lane wanted to change the windows located on his two side porches. The committee agreed the architecture was similar to what already existed and wrote a letter to the Landmarks Commission stating it approved the applicant’s request.
Jack Fried, chairperson of the Public Safety Committee, also provided updates from the group’s March 19 meeting, when it reviewed three State Liquor Authority applications. The members voted to approve two, Mad for Chicken and Ma Lu, two restaurants located, but not yet open to the public, on Bell Boulevard, but denied Lavoo Cafe’s application to renew its liquor license.
“In case you’re not aware of what happened there, last month there was a knifing, there was a shooting, which started inside the restaurant,” said Fried, referring to a Feb. 29 incident at the nightclub, located at 224-13 Union Tpke. in Oakland Gardens, that sent five men to the hospital. “The board voted unanimously to recommend the non-approval of a liquor license ... We denied it. We asked our elected officials to support us on it and send letters to SLA, but we haven’t gotten an official letter back from the SLA yet, but we know they have received it.”
