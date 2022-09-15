Community Board 11 narrowly failed to approve the Department of Transportation’s latest plan for a bike lane network in the district Monday evening.
The DOT’s most recent plan went before the board’s Transportation Committee back in June, where it received mixed reviews. While some felt the proposal was a step-up from the previous one, others were concerned about the relatively small number of protected bike lanes, despite the board’s prior requests.
The same plan was presented to the full board Monday, where many of the same misgivings were raised. Just like board member Eileen Miller during the committee’s June meeting (and others prior to that), Bayside Hills Civic Association President Michael Feiner was particularly concerned about the plan to put a bike lane on 56th Avenue.
“Why weren’t residents at 56th Avenue consulted vis-a-vis the bike lane plan on this block?” he asked. “Moving forward on this initiative will not only negatively change the character of Bayside Hills’ unique community, but will make it unsafe for operators of both four wheelers and two wheelers alike.”
Some, like resident Rob Leon, weighed the need for parking against the need for safe bike lanes.
“How can we make Oceania [Street] have a protected bike lane — that most people want — but not have a loss of parking?” he asked during the meeting.
But others had no problem making that compromise. “We need to have more choices for transportation. We just can’t rely on cars for getting us around,” said resident Chris Efthimiou. “I understand there are some trade-offs. People might lose some parking spaces, the status quo may be changed. But it’s worth it.”
Not all board members seemed convinced of that. While 18 members voted in favor of the plan and 17 voted against it, four members left the meeting early without informing District Manager Joe Marziliano. Their abstaining votes therefore counted toward the quorum and as “no” votes, putting those opposed in the majority. However, the DOT is not beholden to the board’s vote on the plan.
