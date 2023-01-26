The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York recently moved to drop the case against Baimadjie Angwang, the former 111th Precinct community affairs officer who was accused in September 2020 of having acted as an agent for the People’s Republic of China.
In October 2020, Angwang was indicted on four counts: acting as an agent of a foreign government without notification of the attorney general, wire fraud, making false statements (as it pertained to his alleged contact with the Chinese government) and obstruction of an official proceeding.
But on Jan. 13, the attorney for the Eastern District dropped those charges.
“As a result of our continued investigation, the government obtained additional information bearing on the charges,” the motion to dismiss reads.
“Having assessed the evidence as a whole in light of that information ... the government hereby moves, in the interest of justice, to dismiss the indictment without prejudice.”
Had Angwang been convicted, he would have faced up to 55 years in prison.
Asked for comment on the court’s move, the NYPD press office said that Angwang had previously been suspended with pay. NYPD records show he is currently assigned to the Military and Extended Leave desk. The office did not respond to further queries about what that means for Angwang’s future in the NYPD.
