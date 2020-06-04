The We Love Whitestone Civic Association, partnered with the Daniel Copersino Foundation and area restaurants and food trucks, have been delivering care packages to elderly, homebound and in-need neighbors, as well as to the Grace Episcopal Church food pantry.
The initiative has delivered over 250 packages, which contain nonperishable foods and essential items funded by donations.
Those who know a Whitestone resident in need of a care package can reach out to association President Alfredo Centola at welovewhitestone@gmail.com.
Those interested in making a monetary donation can do so at welovewhitestone.com/donate.
