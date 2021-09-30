A series of classic car shows in Bayside raised $3,000 for St. Mary’s Hospital for Children this summer.
Retro vehicles from the Queens Classic Car Club and enthusiastic members of the community were on display at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center for four days in July and August, accompanied by live music.
The free events featured a 50/50 raffle to benefit the nearby hospital, which serves children with special healthcare needs and medically complex conditions.
Representatives from Cord Meyer Development, the owner of the shopping center, and members of the Queens Classic Car Club presented St. Mary’s with the donation Sept. 22, and Cord Meyer announced its intention to donate an additional $10,000 in the form of a sponsorship for this year’s Big Hearts Walk for St. Mary’s Kids.
The Big Hearts Walk is scheduled for Oct. 17 at the Bronx Zoo at 9 a.m. All proceeds will benefit the hospital.
After the walk concludes, participants are invited to enjoy a day of family fun at the Bronx Zoo’s annual Halloween tradition, Boo at the Zoo, which features a plethora of activities including a costume parade, magic show, spider maze and more.
Advanced registration for the Big Hearts Walk is required, but is not to make a donation or become a sponsor.
For more information about the Big Hearts Walk, visit bit.ly/3o0SMhS.
