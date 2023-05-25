St. John’s University held its 153rd commencement ceremony last weekend as the school honored the latest class of graduates.
More than 12,000 people headed to the Great Lawn Sunday for the ceremony, during which they heard from the Rev. Brian Shanley, St. John’s president, and Timothy Cardinal Dolan, archbishop of New York, among others.
Of the class of 2023’s 2,377 graduates, 52 of them had a perfect 4.0 grade point average. Sixty-nine graduates were student athletes. Graduates ranged in age, too —while the oldest was 63, the youngest was 19 years old.
