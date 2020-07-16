City Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) has announced that $20 million of the city’s $88.2 billion fiscal year 2021 budget will be dedicated to improvements across District 19.
The bulk of the funding will be earmarked toward greenspace projects, two of which lie in College Point — $5 million was allocated to complete waterfront, esplanade and seawall repairs at MacNeil Park, while $1.6 million was dedicated for ecological restorations at Powell’s Cove, such as improvements to flood-prone and worn-out trails, thinning hazardous overgrowth, beautifying entrances and adding trash cans to ease rampant littering. Additionally, $3.4 million was secured for pathway renovations on the north side of the Joe Michael’s Mile in Bayside as well as $350,000 toward land acquisition at Udalls Cove Park. Scope meetings for the projects have yet to be scheduled.
Also included in the budget is a minimum of $50,000 to fund technology upgrades for several public schools in the district. Furthermore, $1 million is dedicated to playground renovations at PS 184; $350,000 for auditorium A/V upgrades at PS 169; $300,000 for gymnasium upgrades at JHS 185 and $674,000 for renovations to two classrooms at JHS 194.
Vallone also announced that, in partnership with City Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan), $500,000 will be provided to the Auburndale Library for a year-round reading garden.
St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children, located in Bayside, is set to receive $820,000 in capital investments to create 10 additional beds on its fourth floor
Vallone, who serves as chairperson of the Council’s Committee on Economic Development, revealed that over $1 million was designated to directly support nonprofits in his district, including the Bayside Village BID, Commonpoint Queens, the Alley Pond Environmental Center, Douglaston Local Development Corporation, Poppenhusen Institute and HANAC Angelo Petromelis Senior Center.
“These record financial victories for our Northeast Queens community are promises kept and will have positive impacts that will carry into future generations,” Vallone said in a prepared statement. “Supporting the safety and well-being of our Northeast Queens families, principals, teachers, and students will always be a top priority, and this year’s budget once again reflects just that, with millions in funding secured to make improvements to our schools, parks, and libraries that will be enjoyed for years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.