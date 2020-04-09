This man, pretending to wield a knife, robbed a Jamaica 7-Eleven of various shelf items, assorted candy and cigarettes in the early hours of March 27, police said.
The perpetrator shoved the employees of the 179-55 Hillside Ave. store during the 4 a.m. heist, in which he unsuccessfully attempted to open a safe before fleeing southbound on 179th Street. There were no injuries reported.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.