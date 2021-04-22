Show mom how much you love her this Mother’s Day by writing about how special she is to you.
Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) is hosting his annual Mother’s Day Essay and Poetry Contest, open to students in grades 2 through 5 who live or go to school in Assembly District 26.
“The Mother’s Day Essay and Poetry Contest gives Northeast Queens students the unique opportunity to honor their mother and potentially win a district-wide prize by showcasing their personal experiences, storytelling abilities and writing skills,” Braunstein said.
Submissions can be any length and should have a Mother’s Day theme.
Prizes will be awarded in each grade and state Assembly Certificates of Merit will be given to all participating students.
Entries can be submitted by email at braunsteine@nyassembly.gov, by fax at (718) 357-5947 or by mail to 213-33 39 Ave., Suite 238, Bayside, NY 11361. For questions, call (718) 357-3588.
Submissions must include the student’s full name, grade and school information.
The deadline to enter is May 14.
