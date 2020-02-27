The turnout for the Feb. 20 MTA bus route redesign workshop in Bayside was so high that hosts Community Boards 11 and 13 and elected officials had to maintain an overflow room.
“I think the large amount of people here tonight represents that the current proposal is absolutely unacceptable,” said Assemblymember Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside), who along with Assemblymember Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows), state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing), and Councilmembers Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) and Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) hosted the workshop to hear residents’ opinions and to voice their own opposition to the plan. “This proposal does not represent northeast Queens; this has been the experience throughout the borough.”
The Queens bus network draft redesign aims to consolidate bus lines to speed up travel, but has been met with criticism since its presentation, including in northeast Queens, which is already considered a transit desert by residents and elected officials. Multiple workshops throughout the borough encourage the public to voice opinions, questions, comments and concerns before the MTA submits a revised plan.
“If you don’t like it, great,” Bus Chief Officer of Operations and MTA Planning Mark Holmes said right before the workshop began. “We want to hear from you.”
Gerry Brostek patiently waited his turn at a workshop table, but aired his grievances with a large sign reading “No bus on 160th Street.” Brostek, referring to the proposed QT65 bus, which would replace the Q16, doesn’t understand why the bus would be moved from commercial streets to residential ones where there are speed bumps, schools and homes.
“Commercial areas will lose the traffic that they’re getting from the buses going to their supermarkets and their businesses because it’s going to be a block away,” said Paul Graziano, a resident of North Flushing and an urban planner. “The planner who did this sat in an armchair and didn’t actually go out and see … that’s not the way our neighborhoods are organized. They’re organized based on where the demand is, where the density is, etc.”
Graziano sent a statement to the MTA airing his many concerns over the proposal, such as its claim of a need for a bus from St. Albans to Beechhurst, questioning “What’s the demand for that?”
Although the bus plan is designed to relieve time spent on buses and create faster travel time, some attendees found that it’ll actually increase their travel time.
“I rely on the express bus, and if it’s gone I’ll have to wake up two hours earlier every day to get to my 12-hour nursing shifts?” said Karen LeRoy of Whitestone. “That bus stop that’s been there for 50 years, you’re going to move it?”
LeRoy also worries for the elderly and disabled who will struggle to navigate the new routes, including her own disabled brother who also relies on the bus system.
“Everyone’s going to be confused, people are going to get lost. This system has been in place for many years… a lot of people are going to get lost is my concern.”
While most of the attendees of the workshop seemed to be opposers of the proposed plan, William Horowitz, the Republican district manager of the 24th Assembly District and longtime bus and train enthusiast, thinks it needs minor tweaking but is mostly positive.
“When I hear people say this is the worst thing I’ve ever seen I’m like ‘Don’t be so melodramatic,’” said Horowitz. “Yeah, there are things about this map that need to be improved, but there are things about this map that I actually support.”
Horowitz said that connecting Downtown Brooklyn with Jackson Heights and Astoria with Whitestone and implementing a Springfield Boulevard line are great ideas, but the plan leaves northeastern Queens without many routes. “We are getting screwed.”
