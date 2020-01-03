Burglary in Whitestone

Police are looking for an individual in connection with a Dec. 10 burglary that occurred near 147th Street and 24th Avenue in Whitestone around 8 p.m.

The 25-year-old homeowner returned to the residence to discover a break-in through the near window. The perpetrator removed $3,000, several purses, jewelry and multiple credit cards before fleeing in an unknown direction. Subsequent investigation found that an unidentified male was captured on surveillance using one of the credit cards at Macy’s Herald Square the same day.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.