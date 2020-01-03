  • January 3, 2020
  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard

Queens Chronicle

Burglary in Whitestone

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, January 2, 2020 10:30 am

Burglary in Whitestone 0 comments

Police are looking for an individual in connection with a Dec. 10 burglary that occurred near 147th Street and 24th Avenue in Whitestone around 8 p.m.

The 25-year-old homeowner returned to the residence to discover a break-in through the near window. The perpetrator removed $3,000, several purses, jewelry and multiple credit cards before fleeing in an unknown direction. Subsequent investigation found that an unidentified male was captured on surveillance using one of the credit cards at Macy’s Herald Square the same day.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.

QueensChronicle.com

More about

Posted in on Thursday, January 2, 2020 10:30 am.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

© Copyright 2020, Queens Chronicle, Glendale, NY. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]