Douglaston’s Saint Anastasia Roman Catholic Church was the subject of a burglary early Friday morning, the NYPD’s press office said.
At approximately 1:45 a.m., three unidentified men, seen above, gained access to the building by prying open a back door to the rectory.
The perpetrators took a safe, credit cards and about $125, the NYPD said. They then fled the church and headed south on 245th Street in a light-colored SUV.
Capt. John Portalatin, commanding officer of the 111th Precinct, told the Chronicle Monday that the investigation is still ongoing,
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577 or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.
