Bridge Women’s Support Center, a facility serving low-income mothers and caregivers, recently relocated to 14-02 124 St. in College Point. The group welcomes everyone to its grand opening and dedication ceremony on April 30. The Most Rev. Robert Brennan, bishop of Brooklyn, will offer a good blessing and concelebrate Mass.
Also known as The Bridge to Life, the group aims to provide “life-affirming options” to those experiencing unplanned pregnancies. Among the resources it offers are self-administered pregnancy tests, baby supplies, clothes, referrals and more.
The new location is the organization’s largest facility to date. Board President Catherine Donohue was thrilled, and said, “Mothers and families from across the city — and sometimes further — rely on Bridge to meet their basic needs. Motherhood is a challenge like no other, and we are prepared to offer all the support we can to encourage those in challenging circumstances as they develop their skills as parents, and as responsible members of society.”
Those seeking services may go online to bwscny.org for help; potential volunteers and donors may go to thebridgetolife.org.
