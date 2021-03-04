He’s young, but he’s mighty and he’s already got a plethora of government experience under his belt.
Seth Breland is a college freshman vying to take City Councilmember Barry Grodenchik’s (D-Oakland Gardens) place as District 23’s representative. The serving councilmember announced last year that he is not seeking re-election,
“My age is a benefit. There’s a certain enthusiasm, there’s a certain advantage ... and there’s a change in what leadership looks like,” Breland said, stating that candidates don’t need to be middle-aged or have law degrees to adequately represent their constituents. “This campaign is putting people first.”
The “common-sense” Democrat knew he wanted to get involved in politics from an early age — at 5 years old, he dreamed of growing up to be the secretary of state.
Breland has clocked in three years as an intern for Assemblymember David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) and a summer as a Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY)-appointed page for the U.S. Senate Democratic Caucus, as well as time served as Community District Education Council 26’s student representative, a member of the Queens Borough Student Advisory Council and the city Department of Education Chancellor’s Student Advisory Council north Queens representative.
With his experience working in the school system, and as a student himself, it’s no surprise that education and securing adequate funding for it are Breland’s top priorities.
“I’ve seen the effect that undercutting funding has on academic programs and I’ve seen the lack of transparency from the DOE,” the candidate said, asserting that outgoing Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza, who announced his resignation Feb. 26, had been acting without consulting parents, teachers or students. Communities should have significant input in their schooling, Breland said.
“I’ve been in classes. I’ve seen these problems. I’ve seen what parents face and what students are facing,” Breland said.
The pandemic has only accentuated the disparities in the education system, especially when it comes to remote learning, he noted. Many students do not have the internet access to keep up with their studies from home and aren’t getting the help they need, an issue Breland hopes to address by fully funding schools. He aims to include city colleges in his funding goal and make them tuition-free for city residents again.
Breland’s campaign also focuses on protecting gifted and talented programs by expanding test prep resources. He proposes increasing the opportunity in more communities, especially for lower-income families.
Vaping in schools is a problem Breland saw firsthand as a student. The subsequent addiction and health problems are issues he hopes to address by hindering the companies that market their products to youth. Breland is already putting together a task force to raise awareness on the problematic pervasiveness of vaping in schools, though as a councilmember he hopes to implement the subject in health class curriculums and push for legislation that punishes companies that advertise to young people.
Like thousands of others during the pandemic, Breland’s father was furloughed from his small-business job. Luckily, he’s back at work, but many mom-and-pops have closed their doors for good. Breland wants to help them get back on their feet.
“We’ve said goodbye to community staples. It’s sad to see owners and employees struggling for job security. I want to provide rent relief for small businesses and payroll relief so they can keep their employees working,” he said.
Breland pledges to support and vote in favor of the City Council’s Small Business Jobs Survival Act, which would bestow additional rights to commercial tenants. He also promises to demand action from Congress to pass the RESTAURANTS Act, which would provide $120 billion in direct relief.
“Coming home and facing job insecurity and relying paycheck to paycheck and not knowing if it’s their last paycheck — they shouldn’t be going through that now,” Breland said, adding that the city government needs to establish infrastructure to aid small businesses in the months following the pandemic. The effects of the crisis will remain well after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declares the pandemic over, he said.
While he believes it’s wonderful that neighbors are doing their best to support their area restaurants and small businesses, Breland acknowledges it won’t be enough. Neither will rent and mortgage moratoriums, though he does support payment suspension for tenants and landowners.
“Concrete dollars from the city to businesses is what we need,” he said.
Part of increasing educational access is building upon transportation networks, Breland said, which has been a “historic problem for the district.”
Northeastern Queens has been referred to by many as a transit desert, with no subway lines, a limited Long Island Rail Road route and slow bus travel times. The infrastructure is in dire need of updating, argued Breland, who’s spent his fair share of waiting close to an hour for a bus to come by.
“It’s a sad reality of a lot of people,” Breland said, citing his father, who takes public transit to Manhattan every day and is often slowed down by bad weather. “We’re leaving working-class families, students and seniors in the dark.”
The candidate hopes to work with MTA and Department of Transportation leaders to expand transit lines and frequency in the district, as well as address the potholes that litter the roads and implement additional cyclist protections.
The promises have been a longtime staple in district campaigns, but no progress has been made, Breland said. He hopes to be the candidate to bring about the necessary change. His platform also includes preventing MTA fare hikes, which he called “unfair.”
“It’s vital for working families to go to work, and we need to make sure they have a bus to get on,” he said. “There’s no guarantee that it will become a reality, but our obligation is to make progress ... I believe in working together, finding common ground to make progress ... People’s interests matter to me.”
