Assemblyman Edward Braunstein partn ered with Community Board 11 to host his 11th annual toy drive for needy children in his district this holiday season, collecting more than a thousand gifts.
“I’m overwhelmed by the generosity shown by so many Northeast Queens residents, who through their donations have helped brighten the holiday season for thousands of local children in need,” Braunstein said in a prepared statement.
At top, gathering some of the gifts are Chronicle publisher Mark Weidler, left, Braunstein and two of his staffers, Suzanne Monteverdi and Amber Yoon. In the middle are toys gathered by Braunstein’s office. Above is Braunstein with students and a faculty member from PS 94 in Little Neck, one of 17 schools that helped with the drive.
The toys were donated to seven different organizations that will distribute them, including St. Mary’s Hospital for Children, QSAC Day School of Whitestone, QSAC Preschool & Early Childhood Center of Douglaston, Ronald McDonald House, Transition Domestic Violence Center and the U.S. Army.
Some went to the Chronicle’s Toy Drive for distribution to shelters for the homeless and domestic violence survivors in Queens, as well as a school in Brooklyn that largely serves students in need.
— Sophie Krichevsky
