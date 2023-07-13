NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital, located at 56-45 Main St. in Flushing opened the borough’s first Neuro Intensive Care Unit on Monday.
The state-of-the-art facility will better help patients with neurological disorders and injuries, by offering 24/7 monitoring, personalized treatment plans, rehabilitation support and interdisciplinary collaboration, the hospital announced.
Standout features include a cutting-edge CT scan equipment in-unit, dedicated EEGs at each of the 20 new hospital beds, a Neuro-ICU waiting room, according to NYPQ. The private rooms each have surgical boom equipment immediately above the beds, which holds the monitors, gas for patients if needed, respirator machines and more, a spokeswoman from the hospital told the Chronicle.
By having the technology readily available within the unit, as opposed to transporting patients to other departments or facilities outside the borough, NewYork-Presbyterian can provide more efficient care and increase patient safety.
— Naeisha Rose
