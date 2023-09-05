A Department of Transportation warehouse at Willets Point suffered a five-alarm fire late Monday night, lasting into the early hours of Tuesday, FDNY officials said.
Security guards at the DOT facility at 32-11 St., which consists of several buildings, first noticed the 750-by-350-foot warehouse was aflame at approximately 10 p.m. on Labor Day. Within minutes, the FDNY reported to the scene, having received numerous calls about the blaze, which videos on the Citizen app show could been seen from the Whitestone Expressway and across Flushing Creek. The fire rose to three alarms within 30 minutes, and eventually, to five alarms, Queens Borough Commander Joseph Ferrante said at a press conference Tuesday morning. Due to low water pressure in the area, the commander said firefighters drafted water directly from Flushing Bay, which he said was “something we don’t do very often.”
Four hours, 60 units and 200 FDNY and EMS personnel reporting later, the blaze was declared under control. No civilians or DOT employees were injured; five firefighters suffered minor injuries and were in stable condition.
The warehouse is used to store and maintain DOT vehicles, Ferrante said. He added that oil and other typical maintenance materials were present.
But Ferrante said the buildings’ contents “really didn’t come into play” in the blaze, as the flame was contained to the roof, which he said was made of “heavy timber.”
“You could almost look right through the building — the contents wasn’t burning,” he said. “It was all in that roofing area, which due to the heavy wood, created a very spectacular-looking fire.”
DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, who said he was at the scene until about 1:30 a.m., thanked the FDNY for its efforts. “To see the men and women of the Fire Department in action is something that should make all New Yorkers very proud,” he said.
Ferrante said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and that FDNY personnel would be monitoring the site throughout the day to make sure no hot spots arise. Ferrante said the department expects to determine the cause sometime Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.