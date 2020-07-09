State Democratic Committeewoman for Flushing and former legislative assistant to two city comptrollers Sandra Ung announced her candidacy for City Council in the 20th District on July 5. She’s the first to announce a run for Councilmember Peter Koo’s (D-Flushing) term-limited seat and, if elected, would become the first female Asian-American to fulfill the role.
“I am excited today to announce my candidacy for the New York City Council. I want to spend the next year talking with my neighbors, hearing their concerns and creating a campaign that is responsive to the needs of this community,” Ung said in a statement. The election will be held in 2021.
Ung immmigrated to New York City at age 7, and settled in Flushing a few years later, where she attended PS 22, JHS 189 and Flushing High School before earning a bachelor of arts at Hunter College and her juris doctor from Columbia Law School in 2001.
Ung began her professional career at Sanctuary for Families, a nonprofit that provides free services to domestic violence victims, as well as at Dorsey & Whitney, LLP as an associate attorney. She began working in government as the special assistant to the state commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and as the legislative assistant to former New York City Comptrollers Bill Thompson and John Liu, the latter of which had also been the first Asian-American to hold the 20th District City Council seat.
The Democratic candidate also served as chief of staff to former state Assemblyman Jimmy Meng and has spent the past eight years working as special assistant to his daughter, Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), and as executive director of the congresswoman’s At the Table! PAC, a political action committee dedicated to expanding women and minority representation in politics.
“I have been fortunate to work with Congresswoman Meng and this community for the past eight years. Some values I’m able to take away from that position is, the constituents always come first,” Ung told the Chronicle in an email. “I have been a part of a team that is dedicated to reaching out to every corner of the district and listening to each concern, regardless of where you are from or what you believe, I will value input from everyone. At the end of the day what makes a good leader is someone who doesn’t just speak to the people but also listens, reflects, and then leads.”
Ung has committed to using her seat to fight for the underrepresented, such as immigrants and the poor, members of the community whose struggles she says have been illuminated by the pandemic.
“Over the last few months I have been focused on the food insecure, whether that be supporting food distributions or even personally providing meals myself, the need feels endless,” Ung said. “I want to work to make sure services are expanded, particularly to the vulnerable where English isn’t their first language, and change laws to make women and families safer from abuse.
“Additionally, Flushing is one of the premiere business hubs in New York City. I want to be focused on how the City can better serve the businesses here and ensure the resources our community deserves are delivered to them ... Flushing should be a priority for the City in terms of assistance and again language appropriate services for our businesses.”
Ung believes her history as a lawyer, in government, as state committeewoman for Flushing as well as on the Board of Managers of the Flushing YMCA gives her the insight necessary to be an exceptional representative of the district.
“I became an attorney and have worked in government to serve this community, and I vow to advocate for all in the City Council,” said Ung, who noted in her campaign video that she strives to work for all economic classes in the district because “I [know] these doors [aren’t] open to everyone. Access to opportunity is not equal.”
Koo, who followed Liu in the role, has held the seat since 2010 and through three elections, but term limitations bar him from running again. If elected, Ung would be the third consecutive Asian-American to represent Flushing in the City Council.
“As someone who has set her roots in Flushing a long time ago, I know we need the right person to continue and lead and fight for everyone,” Ung said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.