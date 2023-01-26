The Bayside Historical Society will welcome area author and historian Sergey Kadinsky Feb. 1 as he discusses his book, “Hidden Waters of New York City: A History and Guide to 101 Forgotten Lakes, Ponds, Creeks, and Streams in the Five Boroughs” from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Attendees can expect to learn more about the bodies of water in close proximity to Fort Totten, including Fort Totten Pond, Crocheron Pond, Alley Pond and Oakland Lake, among others.
Tickets cost $10 for BHS members and $20 for nonmembers. They can be purchased either at baysidehistorical.org or at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.