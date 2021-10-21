Time is winding down to register for the Bayside Historical Society’s 20th Annual Totten Trot, scheduled for Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. whether rain or shine.
The 5K start and finish are located at the landmarked Officers’ Club at Fort Totten, home of the Bayside Historical Society. The course includes a loop out onto the Little Bay Path to the Throgs Neck Bridge and back to the fort.
A reception will follow and awards will be presented in the historic ballroom of the landmarked Castle. Some surprise visitors and the occasional “spirit” of the fort may be lurking in the area, the BHS said, and antique cars and trucks will be on display.
Awards will be given to the top three finishers in various age groups separated by gender. The overall top finishers will receive cash prizes of up to $100. There is also a prize for best costume.
A kids’ fun run for youngsters up to 12 years old will also begin at 10 a.m. This is free and everyone will get an award.
Registration is $35 until Oct. 30 and increases to $40 on race day. To sign up, visit events.elitefeats.com/tottentrot21.
