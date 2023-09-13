Democrat Sam Berger defeated Republican candidate David Hirsch in Tuesday’s special election to fill former Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal’s seat, doing so by 10.6 percentage points with 99 percent of the vote in, unofficial election night results show.
In a statement posted to Twitter Tuesday night, Berger said he was “deeply moved” by the support he received. “From day one, one campaign has focused on addressing the unique needs of this community,” he said. “Whether it’s strengthening our children’s education, ensuring neighborhood safety or tackling the affordability crisis in our city, I’m immensely proud of the work we’ve done to turn our vision into reality.”
At 25, the St. John’s Law School graduate will be the youngest member of the state Legislature.
The vote count rolled in quickly after the polls closed at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Shortly before 10 p.m., Robert Morgan, a representative for the Hirsch campaign, told the Chronicle Hirsch had already called Berger to concede the race, as the team “didn’t see a path to victory.”
“David’s proud of the race that he ran, and he’s never going to stop fighting for the issues that he cares about his community,” Morgan said. “But we got 44 percent of the vote in a traditionally blue district, and the Democratic Party had to pull out all the stops.”
Berger’s victory comes at a time when Assembly District 27 has shifted toward the right in recent elections, in large part due to the rightward shift from the district’s Orthodox Jewish enclaves. Rosenthal, who vacated the seat in July to take a john with the UJA Federation and went on to endorse Berger, was popular with voters, far outperforming Gov. Hochul last November in a district that voted in large swaths for former Rep. and GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. Still, some viewed the race as a chance for Republicans to flip the seat.
Though AD 27 — which like all Assembly districts, was redrawn last year, but not by much — has at times defied the norm when it comes to low turnout in special elections, that was not the case Tuesday as 4,438 people cast ballots, or about 7 percent of registered voters in the district.
Leading by 468 votes in total, Berger had the edge over Hirsch in parts of Kew Gardens Hills, where both he and Hirsch reside. While that includes several election districts — the smallest areas for which the city has results — that Rosenthal won handily last November, those same precincts broke for Zeldin by wide margins. Berger also made a strong performance in and around Flushing’s Pomonok Houses, stronger than Rosenthal’s 2022 showing in some cases.
Morgan acknowledged Hirsch’s shortcomings in his own neighborhood. “We couldn’t quite get there in Kew Gardens Hills,” he said. “But I think a lot of people voiced their concerns about the direction of the city.”
Meanwhile, Hirsch outperformed Berger significantly in Whitestone, which has historically been the more conservative part of AD 27. While Hirsch won throughout College Point, he did so by smaller margins than in Whitestone.
Still, Berger’s 10.6-point win is disproportionate to his raising and spending relative to Hirsch’s; as the Chronicle reported last week, the final campaign finance disclosures prior to Tuesday’s election showed Berger outraising Hirsch roughly 18 to 1.
Asked if he thought raising more money would have made the difference for Hirsch, Morgan said, “Yes and no.”
“I don’t think that the other side spent the money that efficiently,” he said. “But I will say at some point, when you spend that much money and you’re in every niche newspaper, have tons of mailouts, I do think at some point, it has a trickle effect.”
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.