Bell Boulevard in Bayside, the strip popular for its restaurants and bars, looks a little different these days — the manager at Fino said the curbside seating reminded him of European-style streets.
“Everybody is obviously excited to go back to normal, but it is very tough to meet all of these regulations and sort of bring the business back,” he said, opting not to reveal his name. “Restaurant business in this time is the one that really keeps itself open, not just to make money, but to serve life and I feel like a lot of my friends [on Bell Boulevard] would say exactly the same thing after these three or four months of being closed.”
New York City entered Phase 2 June 22, which allows professional services, real estate, retail, hair salons and financing in-person businesses to start up again. Sitdown restaurants, bars and food services are included in Phase 3, but de Blasio signed an executive order to allow businesses to expand their outdoor seating to sidewalks, curb lanes, backyards, patios and plazas in order to qualify for Phase 2. His Open Restaurants program will also allow the businesses to use the various roadways closed to vehicles as part of the city’s Open Streets initiative for their outdoor seating.
The manager at Fino noted that, though he is excited to open to customers once again, the regulations made operations more overwhelming than in the past.
“You obviously cannot have the same amount of employees,” he said, adding that the restaurant only had between 30 to 40 percent of its staff working during the dinner rush June 23. “This is not going to be the same experience as it was right away. It will take time … Traffic is a little lower, everything has to be adjusted.”
Although glad to be see the restaurants on the street open to customers once again, the manager revealed his worry that the facilities could face another lockdown if both patrons and servers don’t abide by de Blasio’s regulations and Centers for Disease Prevention and Control guidelines.
“If everybody keeps their rules going on and stays within whatever guidelines they have hopefully everything stays going well,” he said. “I just hope restaurants aren’t going to push everything too fast and we’re going to get to the same point we were two or three moths ago.”
Across the street, Kerry McCormick, the manager of Jack’s Steak House, was seeing her own customers enjoy their return.
“We have the best spot on Bell Boulevard because we’re all in it together, so we got these planters so we have one big open space and it allows us to navigate this very interesting new normal,” she said, pointing to the plants and dividers protecting her patrons from the traffic just inches away from their curbside tables. Sandwiched between two other restaurants, Jack’s Steak House has to share the limited outdoor space on the boulevard, but McCormick said deciding who’s tables would lie where wasn’t an issue.
“If it wasn’t for Papazzio and Sangaritas it could’ve been a little choppier,” said McCormick. “The entire idea is we’re all in it together ... If we can’t work together and help each other it’s never going to work and I hope that every restaurant on this block and in New York City has the same experience we’re having.”
