Become a block watcher

The WeLoveWhitestone civic association and the 109th Precinct are hosting their fifth annual NYPD Block Watcher Program training class on Saturday, Feb. 8.

The Block Watcher Program enlists individuals who look out for unlawful activities and other incidents that erode quality of life, and then notify the NYPD. The specialized training equips the volunteers with the skills to provide police complete and useful information.

At the end of the session, participants will receive a Block Watcher identification number to reference when calling 311 or 911. Certifications last two years.

The training will take place at the Whitestone Library at 51-10 14 Road and is expected to take two hours.

The event is free to everyone, though space is limited and Whitestone residents receive priority. For more information or to register, email events@welovewhitestone.com with ‘NYPD BLOCK WATCH CLASS’ in the subject line. Include full name, email address, telephone number and whether you are a first-time participant or are recertifying. Applications must be received by Feb. 1.