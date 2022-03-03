For the second year running, Bayside 10-year-old twins Benji and Brianna Balshin dedicated their birthday to helping others: Instead of gifts, they collected money to put toward bags of supplies for the homeless, which they will personally hand out throughout the city next week.
According to the kids’ mother, Audra Beerman, the initial idea for the project was born in 2019 when, during a trip to Manhattan, Benji, then 8, offered his snack to one of several homeless people he encountered that day. “After that, he decided he needed to do something bigger,” Beerman said.
Come his ninth birthday, Benji, left, used his gift money to begin the “birthday bag” project.
This year, Beerman said, Benji and Brianna set out to raise $1,200 — which they did. Together, the siblings put together 50 bags, each of which includes a blanket, a toothbrush, toothpaste, snacks, socks and more.
— Sophie Krichevsky
